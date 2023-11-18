Privacy
made
simple
Enjoy secure browsing, streaming, and messaging with our unmatched blend of decentralized VPN, mixnet, and zero-knowledge payments.
Features
5-hop novel Nym mixnet
Elevated privacy with advanced onion encryption, data splitting, mixing, and concealment in cover traffic.
2-hop secure WireGuard decentralized VPN
Swift two-hop decentralized mode with onion encryption but no cover traffic.
Unlinkable online activity
Inability to correlate IPs with network requests, by design. No backdoor or covert access to traffic and private data.
Advanced privacy in one app
Unmatched privacy within a single application thanks to the unique blend of mixnet and decentralized VPN.
Privacy-enhancing payments
Zero-knowledge payment method, ensuring privacy and concealing user identity for transactions.
Advanced privacy. In your hands.
Tailor your privacy options to suit your requirements. Opt for the fast decentralized VPN or prioritize higher privacy with the mixnet, all within a single app, while benefitting from the high redundancy of the decentralized Nym network and unlinkability of your data.
Digital integrity guaranteed
See how NymVPN compares with the alternatives
NymVPN
VPNs
decentralized VPNs
Tor
Independent multi-hop routing
Traffic routed via at least 2 independent server hops
Unlinkable online activity
Impossible to correlate traffic with end users
Privacy-preserving payments
User identity concealment during VPN service subscription
N/A
Traffic analysis resistance
Packet shuffling and encryption to protect your data and metadata
(mixnet)
High quality of service
Incentivization of server operators for a high quality of service
Open source
Software development with publicly accessible source code
700+
Privacy-mixing nodes
Experience unparalleled protection – hundreds of independently-run nodes randomly chosen at every epoch
50+
Exit servers
Enjoy a resilient, high-quality set of exit gateways and network requesters
70+
Countries
Access our extensive global network spanning Europe, Asia, North America, and South America
Don't just take our word for it
Chelsea Manning
Activist, whistleblower, Security Consultant @ Nym
As technology evolves, so do the challenges to our privacy. NymVPN isn't just a response to these challenges; it's a proactive privacy and censorship resistance solution designed to stay ahead of the curve in protecting user data in an increasingly tense and uncertain world.
11:22 AM · Nov 18, 2023
🏴☠️ Bluetouff
@bluetouff, blogger and activist
If you want to test a decentralized #VPN, it's over here 👉👉 https://nymvpn.com/en 👈👈... No more nonsense about zero logs with Nor-thingies and big US VPNs subjected to the Patriot Act... Go decentralized and try a serious anonymization network by joining the beta
#VPN