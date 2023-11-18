Privacy

Privacy
Enjoy secure browsing, streaming, and messaging with our unmatched blend of decentralized VPN, mixnet, and zero-knowledge payments.

Enjoy secure browsing, streaming, and messaging with our unmatched blend of decentralized VPN, mixnet, and zero-knowledge payments.

Privacy

Features

Technology

5-hop novel Nym mixnet

Elevated privacy with advanced onion encryption, data splitting, mixing, and concealment in cover traffic.

Technology

2-hop secure WireGuard decentralized VPN

Swift two-hop decentralized mode with onion encryption but no cover traffic.

Benefits

Unlinkable online activity

Inability to correlate IPs with network requests, by design. No backdoor or covert access to traffic and private data.

In-app features

Advanced privacy in one app

Unmatched privacy within a single application thanks to the unique blend of mixnet and decentralized VPN.

In-app featuresComing soon

Privacy-enhancing payments

Zero-knowledge payment method, ensuring privacy and concealing user identity for transactions.

Advanced privacy. In your hands.

Tailor your privacy options to suit your requirements. Opt for the fast decentralized VPN or prioritize higher privacy with the mixnet, all within a single app, while benefitting from the high redundancy of the decentralized Nym network and unlinkability of your data.

Tailor your privacy options to suit your requirements. Opt for the fast decentralized VPN or prioritize higher privacy with the mixnet, all within a single app, while benefitting from the high redundancy of the decentralized Nym network and unlinkability of your data.

Digital integrity guaranteed

See how NymVPN compares with the alternatives

NymVPN

VPNs

decentralized VPNs

Tor

Independent multi-hop routing

Traffic routed via at least 2 independent server hops

Unlinkable online activity

Impossible to correlate traffic with end users

Privacy-preserving payments

User identity concealment during VPN service subscription

N/A

Traffic analysis resistance

Packet shuffling and encryption to protect your data and metadata

(mixnet)

High quality of service

Incentivization of server operators for a high quality of service

Open source

Software development with publicly accessible source code

Robust security for all your devices

Robust security for all your devices

Protect against eavesdroppers and corporate / government surveillance. Prevent data leaks with our upcoming built-in kill switch, available across all your devices with just one account.

700+

Privacy-mixing nodes

Experience unparalleled protection – hundreds of independently-run nodes randomly chosen at every epoch

50+

Exit servers

Enjoy a resilient, high-quality set of exit gateways and network requesters

70+

Countries

Access our extensive global network spanning Europe, Asia, North America, and South America

Don't just take our word for it

Chelsea Manning
Chelsea Manning

Activist, whistleblower, Security Consultant @ Nym

As technology evolves, so do the challenges to our privacy. NymVPN isn't just a response to these challenges; it's a proactive privacy and censorship resistance solution designed to stay ahead of the curve in protecting user data in an increasingly tense and uncertain world.

11:22 AM · Nov 18, 2023

🏴‍☠️ Bluetouff
🏴‍☠️ Bluetouff

@bluetouff, blogger and activist

If you want to test a decentralized #VPN, it's over here 👉👉 https://nymvpn.com/en 👈👈... No more nonsense about zero logs with Nor-thingies and big US VPNs subjected to the Patriot Act... Go decentralized and try a serious anonymization network by joining the beta

